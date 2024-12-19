Left Menu

Congress Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

The Congress accused BJP of sidestepping the controversy around Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar and demanded his resignation and apology. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi expressed their condemnation and announced plans for a nationwide protest against the remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:27 IST
Congress Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has alleged that the BJP is diverting attention from Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks about BR Ambedkar, demanding his resignation and an apology.

During a press conference at the Congress headquarters, party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi censured the comments and pledged ongoing protests nationwide.

Kharge criticized the BJP's attempts to shift focus away from the issue, stating that Congress's demands for Shah's resignation were met with obstruction in Parliament. Meanwhile, Gandhi emphasized the BJP-RSS's stance as 'anti-Constitution' and 'anti-Ambedkar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024