Congress Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

The Congress party has alleged that the BJP is diverting attention from Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks about BR Ambedkar, demanding his resignation and an apology.

During a press conference at the Congress headquarters, party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi censured the comments and pledged ongoing protests nationwide.

Kharge criticized the BJP's attempts to shift focus away from the issue, stating that Congress's demands for Shah's resignation were met with obstruction in Parliament. Meanwhile, Gandhi emphasized the BJP-RSS's stance as 'anti-Constitution' and 'anti-Ambedkar'.

