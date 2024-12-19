Congress Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks
The Congress accused BJP of sidestepping the controversy around Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar and demanded his resignation and apology. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi expressed their condemnation and announced plans for a nationwide protest against the remarks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has alleged that the BJP is diverting attention from Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks about BR Ambedkar, demanding his resignation and an apology.
During a press conference at the Congress headquarters, party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi censured the comments and pledged ongoing protests nationwide.
Kharge criticized the BJP's attempts to shift focus away from the issue, stating that Congress's demands for Shah's resignation were met with obstruction in Parliament. Meanwhile, Gandhi emphasized the BJP-RSS's stance as 'anti-Constitution' and 'anti-Ambedkar'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- BJP
- Amit Shah
- Ambedkar
- remarks
- resignation
- protest
- Rahul Gandhi
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- diversion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Democracy in Turmoil: Georgia's Protest for EU Accession
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Opposition Calls for President Yoon's Resignation
South Korea's Leadership Shake-Up: Cabinet Ministers Offer Mass Resignation
Pakistan's Information Minister Challenges PTI's Protest Claims
Opposition Unites: Protests Erupt in Parliament Over Adani Indictment