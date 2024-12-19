Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis: A Modern 'Abhimanyu' Challenging Opposition Narratives

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis critiques the Opposition for spreading false narratives about the BJP's victory in the state elections. He defends EVM integrity and asserts the need for introspection by the Opposition. Fadnavis emphasizes his government's commitment to ongoing schemes like the Ladki Bahin for women's aid.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis: A Modern 'Abhimanyu' Challenging Opposition Narratives
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a defiant stance against the Opposition, accusing them of propagating a false narrative during the recent state elections. Addressing the legislative assembly, Fadnavis urged the Opposition to introspect rather than question the integrity of the EVMs used in polls.

Fadnavis defended the BJP-led alliance's massive win, likening himself to a modern-day 'Abhimanyu' from Mahabharata, adept at navigating challenges. He rebuffed claims linking their success to EVM tampering, emphasizing that electoral outcomes reflect the people's mandate and the robustness of Indian democratic institutions.

Firm in his governmental agenda, Fadnavis reaffirmed the continuation of key initiatives such as the Ladki Bahin scheme, which offers financial aid to women. Highlighting Maharashtra's economic trajectory, he projected further development projects, including new urban centers and investments, ensuring inclusive growth across communities.

