Parliament Brawl: Allegations Fly Over Gandhi's Conduct
Tensions flared in the Indian Parliament as a confrontation between the opposition and ruling NDA turned physical. Both sides filed complaints after several MPs were allegedly injured. The incident marks an unprecedented escalation in the conflict, with opposition and ruling party blaming each other for the chaos.
An intense altercation erupted within the Indian Parliament on Thursday as allegations of physical misconduct marred the session. The dispute stemmed from a confrontation between opposition members and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over comments linked to B R Ambedkar.
The fracas reportedly led to two BJP MPs being hospitalized after alleged pushing and shoving incidents. Key figures involved included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accused by BJP members of aggression, an accusation Gandhi vehemently denied, countering that it was he who was obstructed and threatened by BJP MPs.
Complaints were subsequently lodged by both sides, escalating the incident into a significant political debacle. Union ministers and BJP members condemned the alleged rowdy behavior within the revered premises, urging for swift and appropriate action.
