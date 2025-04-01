Rising Tensions: Congress MPs Critique Government's Handling of Waqf Amendment Bill

Congress MP Imran Masood has launched a scathing attack on Syed Naseruddin Chishty, accusing the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council Chairman of aligning with the BJP over the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. Masood bluntly criticized Chishty's support of the bill, urging him to cease 'brokering' for the ruling party.

Chishty, on the other hand, defended his position, advocating for the need to reform the Waqf Board. He called for the Muslim community to resist being swayed by emotionally charged statements against the bill and to trust the government's intentions, which he believes are geared towards modernization and transparency.

The proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, also known as the 'Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill,' aims to tackle issues like digitization and unauthorized property occupation. However, the debate highlights deep divisions, with opposition leaders like Congress MP Masood highlighting alleged constitutional violations and suppression of parliamentary discourse by the BJP-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)