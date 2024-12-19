Putin's Power Play: Strengthening Russia Amid Global Challenges

In a demonstration of confidence, President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia's military operation in Ukraine has fortified the nation, denying that the loss of a Syrian ally had harmed Moscow's global position. During his annual conference, he highlighted Russia's growing military and economic strength.

The Russian leader responded to questions about the new hypersonic missile with a challenge to the West's defensive capabilities, suggesting a high-stakes, hypothetical test against Kyiv. Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine continues with mixed results for Russia, marked by gains and setbacks.

Putin expressed potential openness to discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump to resolve tensions in Ukraine. He also addressed the situation in Syria, contending Moscow's strategic goals are met despite Assad's fall and hinting at continued Russian influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)