Biden's Presidential Pardon: A Human Touch

In a surprising political turn, U.S. President Joe Biden decided to pardon his son Hunter, leading to reactions from international and domestic fronts. Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked that this move highlighted Biden's human attributes more than his political strategies.

Hunter Biden faced legal issues, including tax offenses and charges related to possessing a firearm. The presidential pardon has been a topic of intense debate, raising questions about accountability versus compassion in political leadership.

Opinions remain divided, as some uphold the pardon as an emblem of familial support, while critics argue it might compromise the integrity of legal proceedings. Biden's decision continues to spark discussions worldwide about the balance between personal and political decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)