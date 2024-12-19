Zelenskiy's Urgent Plea for Lasting Peace

In a critical address to the European Council, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on European allies to unite in their efforts to establish a lasting peace in Ukraine. As Russia's invasion approaches its third year, Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of coordinated action.

"We need coordinated work for lasting peace, not just the suspension of hostilities that Putin seeks to buy time," Zelenskiy asserted. The Ukrainian leader warned against settling for mere pauses in the aggression, which could give Moscow the opportunity to regroup.

Zelenskiy's appeal highlights the importance of pushing for genuine, sustainable, and guaranteed peace, which he believes is crucial for ending ongoing hostilities and securing Ukraine's future sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)