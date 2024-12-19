Left Menu

Global Political Events and Summits Calendar Update

This comprehensive schedule outlines important political and economic events worldwide, including visits by global leaders, summits, and anniversaries. Key happenings involve President Joao Lourenco's visit to Oman, several leaders attending the D-8 Economic Cooperation Summit in Cairo, and ASEAN discussions in Bangkok about Myanmar.

International political activities gather momentum as world leaders engage in critical dialogues. Notable among them, President Joao Lourenco's visit to Oman marks an important diplomatic occasion.

In Cairo, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation's 11th Summit hosts leaders from Azerbaijan, Palestine, Pakistan, and Iran, underscoring economic collaboration.

Furthermore, ASEAN ministers in Bangkok tackle Myanmar's issues, while European leaders convene in Brussels to deliberate on international relations, the Middle East, and support for Ukraine.

