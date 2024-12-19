Global Political Events and Summits Calendar Update

International political activities gather momentum as world leaders engage in critical dialogues. Notable among them, President Joao Lourenco's visit to Oman marks an important diplomatic occasion.

In Cairo, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation's 11th Summit hosts leaders from Azerbaijan, Palestine, Pakistan, and Iran, underscoring economic collaboration.

Furthermore, ASEAN ministers in Bangkok tackle Myanmar's issues, while European leaders convene in Brussels to deliberate on international relations, the Middle East, and support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)