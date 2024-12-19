Political Tensions Escalate in Mumbai with Office Vandalism

In a volatile escalation of political tensions, Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists vandalized the Congress office in Mumbai. They alleged that the party has consistently disrespected Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, resulting in furious protests that drew police intervention.

The demonstrators, launching their attack at Azad Maidan, targeted the office's furniture and posters, even splattering ink on portraits of Congress leaders, according to police reports. This prompted a swift response from law enforcement who used lathi charges to disperse the agitated crowd.

The action comes amid allegations from Congress leaders accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of making derogatory statements about Ambedkar. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad condemned BJP's tactics, calling for stringent measures from Maharashtra's Chief Minister against the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)