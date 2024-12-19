Political Tensions Escalate in Mumbai with Office Vandalism
BJYM workers vandalized the Congress office in Mumbai over claims of disrespect towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The protest followed allegations from Congress leaders about Amit Shah's offensive remarks. The incident led to police intervention and detentions. Congress' Varsha Gaikwad criticized the BJP for the violence.
- Country:
- India
In a volatile escalation of political tensions, Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists vandalized the Congress office in Mumbai. They alleged that the party has consistently disrespected Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, resulting in furious protests that drew police intervention.
The demonstrators, launching their attack at Azad Maidan, targeted the office's furniture and posters, even splattering ink on portraits of Congress leaders, according to police reports. This prompted a swift response from law enforcement who used lathi charges to disperse the agitated crowd.
The action comes amid allegations from Congress leaders accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of making derogatory statements about Ambedkar. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad condemned BJP's tactics, calling for stringent measures from Maharashtra's Chief Minister against the offenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democracy in Turmoil: Georgia's Protest for EU Accession
Pakistan's Information Minister Challenges PTI's Protest Claims
Opposition Unites: Protests Erupt in Parliament Over Adani Indictment
Walkout Drama: Opposition Protests Farmers' Plight in Rajya Sabha
Protests and Prohibitions: Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Sambhal Visit