Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Mumbai with Office Vandalism

BJYM workers vandalized the Congress office in Mumbai over claims of disrespect towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The protest followed allegations from Congress leaders about Amit Shah's offensive remarks. The incident led to police intervention and detentions. Congress' Varsha Gaikwad criticized the BJP for the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:44 IST
Political Tensions Escalate in Mumbai with Office Vandalism
  • Country:
  • India

In a volatile escalation of political tensions, Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists vandalized the Congress office in Mumbai. They alleged that the party has consistently disrespected Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, resulting in furious protests that drew police intervention.

The demonstrators, launching their attack at Azad Maidan, targeted the office's furniture and posters, even splattering ink on portraits of Congress leaders, according to police reports. This prompted a swift response from law enforcement who used lathi charges to disperse the agitated crowd.

The action comes amid allegations from Congress leaders accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of making derogatory statements about Ambedkar. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad condemned BJP's tactics, calling for stringent measures from Maharashtra's Chief Minister against the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024