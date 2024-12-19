Left Menu

Tragedy at Bikaner: Soldier Succumbs to Training Injuries

A third soldier passed away following injuries from a training incident at Bikaner's Mahajan field firing range. The accident occurred during ammunition loading in a tank when a charger exploded. Three soldiers were involved, with two fatalities and one injured, now identified as Ishwar Talia.

A third soldier has died following injuries sustained during a training exercise at Bikaner's Mahajan field firing range, officials reported on Thursday.

The deadly incident took place on Wednesday while three soldiers were loading ammunition in a tank. The explosion resulted in the immediate deaths of Ashutosh Mishra and Jitendra, while Ishwar Talia was gravely injured.

The injured soldier, Talia, was evacuated by air ambulance to the Command Hospital under the Army's Western Command in Chandimandir. The Army's Rising Star Corps honored Talia's sacrifice, expressing condolences to his family online.

