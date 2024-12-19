Political Tensions Flare: Clash Between BJP Youth Wing and Congress in Indore

In a heated confrontation, members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest in front of the Congress office in Indore, levying allegations against Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, for jostling with BJP MPs.

The Congress countered, accusing the BJYM, the youth division of BJP, of attacking their local office under the guise of a protest. Eyewitness accounts described BJYM workers attempting to enter the Congress office, pushing past police barricades.

Claims escalated as Congress leaders confronted reporters, with accusations that BJYM protesters hurled petrol bombs, shoes, and stones. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Sharma stated these claims were inaccurate, noting the presence of a mysterious black sticky substance, speculated to be burnt oil, on Congress leaders' attire.

(With inputs from agencies.)