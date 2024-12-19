Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Allegations and Arrests

In a dramatic turn of events at the Karnataka Legislative Council, BJP MLC C T Ravi was arrested following accusations that he used derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The ensuing high-stakes political drama included accusations, protests, and calls for Ravi's expulsion from the council. Ravi has denied the allegations and claims he is the target of political adversaries.

The situation has prompted extensive scrutiny as the police and legislative bodies proceed with their investigations into the incident.

