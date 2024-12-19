Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Allegations and Arrests
Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi was arrested following allegations of using derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council. The incident sparked high drama, protests, and demands for Ravi's expulsion. Ravi denied the allegations, accusing political adversaries of orchestrating the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events at the Karnataka Legislative Council, BJP MLC C T Ravi was arrested following accusations that he used derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.
The ensuing high-stakes political drama included accusations, protests, and calls for Ravi's expulsion from the council. Ravi has denied the allegations and claims he is the target of political adversaries.
The situation has prompted extensive scrutiny as the police and legislative bodies proceed with their investigations into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Police Arrests Alleged Threatener in Pappu Yadav Case
Kangleipak Communist Party Members Arrested in Manipur Police Crackdown
Justice Sought for Bangladeshi Hindus as ISKCON Priest's Arrest Sparks Outcry
Teacher Arrested for Heinous Crime in Yadrami
Tensions Escalate: Clashes and Arrests in West Bank Villages