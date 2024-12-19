Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Allegations and Arrests

Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi was arrested following allegations of using derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council. The incident sparked high drama, protests, and demands for Ravi's expulsion. Ravi denied the allegations, accusing political adversaries of orchestrating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:38 IST
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Allegations and Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Karnataka Legislative Council, BJP MLC C T Ravi was arrested following accusations that he used derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The ensuing high-stakes political drama included accusations, protests, and calls for Ravi's expulsion from the council. Ravi has denied the allegations and claims he is the target of political adversaries.

The situation has prompted extensive scrutiny as the police and legislative bodies proceed with their investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

