Journalists Protest Against Tear Gas Use at Assam Rally
Journalists in Assam protested against the use of tear gas at a political rally where several members of the media fell ill. The Gauhati Press Club organized one such protest, demanding increased safety measures. Protests occurred in various locations across the state, calling attention to journalist safety.
Journalists in Assam took a stand on Thursday, protesting the reported use of tear gas shells at a political rally the previous day. Many journalists took to the streets wearing black badges as a mark of protest against the dangerous conditions they endured while covering the event.
During the rally, tear gas canisters were rolled under the feet of journalists, causing several scribes to fall ill. This occurred as they attempted to get comments from the state Congress chief. The incident has since sparked outrage among media professionals in the region.
The Gauhati Press Club spearheaded protests in Guwahati, joined by over 100 journalists. Elsewhere, similar protests took place in Silchar, Jorhat, Dhubri, Rangia, and Nalbari, raising slogans and demanding better safety for media persons, highlighting ongoing concerns about journalist safety at such events.
