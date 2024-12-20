Left Menu

Karnataka Political Firestorm: Allegations and Arrests Amid Controversial Remarks

BJP MLC C T Ravi was arrested following allegations of using a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The arrest stems from an FIR filed under charges of sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty. The incident sparked protests and heated exchanges in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:44 IST
Karnataka Political Firestorm: Allegations and Arrests Amid Controversial Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Karnataka's legislative landscape, BJP MLC C T Ravi was arrested after accusations surfaced of him using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The arrest followed an FIR lodged under sections pertaining to sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman.

The incident incited a flurry of protests and uproar within the Legislative Council. Hebbalkar reported feeling deeply pained by the remarks, leading to a high-stakes confrontation between Congress and BJP members. Supporters of Hebbalkar rallied outside the legislative premises demanding action against Ravi.

Ravi, denying all allegations, labeled the claims as false and politically motivated. While Congress leaders seek Ravi's expulsion, the matter now awaits further investigation, as both sides await the review of audio-visual evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

