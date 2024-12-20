Republican Spending Proposal Aims to Stop Government Shutdown

Amid looming governmental paralysis, Republicans in the U.S. Congress introduced a new spending package on Thursday, hoping to avoid a shutdown after President-elect Donald Trump dismissed a previous bipartisan agreement. Republican Representative Tom Cole confirmed this development but provided no further details.

The proposal's future is uncertain, with questions on whether it will gain sufficient backing from both parties to clear Congress by the Friday night deadline, or if President Trump will endorse it. A failure would trigger a partial government shutdown, affecting countless services and federal employees.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration warned of potential travel disruptions, while Trump has stood firm on not extending government operations without resolving the debt ceiling issue. This move stirs renewed political tension over financial policies, with both parties divided on key fiscal strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)