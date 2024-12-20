Lawmakers Push to Reshape US Trade Safeguards Amidst 'Secret' Talks Allegations

In a noteworthy move, 37 Democratic legislators have called on the U.S. Trade Representative's office to push forward efforts to modify investment protections within U.S. trade pacts. This request aims at significantly scaling back or entirely removing investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) provisions, which they assert allow multinational corporations undue leverage over sovereign governments.

The appeal comes as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce accuses the Biden administration of engaging in confidential discussions designed to re-evaluate investment chapters in trade agreements with key partners like Colombia, Mexico, and Canada. The Chamber seeks clarity through Freedom of Information Act requests, fearing potential adjustments that might undermine U.S. trade interests.

Despite allegations of secretive maneuvers, the USTR refutes such claims, highlighting its commitment to transparency. Meanwhile, opposition to ISDS provisions is not new, with former President Donald Trump also expressing reservations. The Democratic call aligns with these past efforts to curb these mechanisms' reach and effect on U.S. jobs and foreign investment dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)