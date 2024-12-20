Left Menu

Lawmakers Push to Reshape US Trade Safeguards Amidst 'Secret' Talks Allegations

Thirty-seven Democratic lawmakers have urged the U.S. Trade Representative to amend investment protections in trade agreements. Citing damaging claims from U.S. companies against Colombia, they advocate eliminating ISDS provisions. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce alleges secret negotiations, but officials deny the charge, stating historical inaccuracies from the Chamber.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 03:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 03:25 IST
Lawmakers Push to Reshape US Trade Safeguards Amidst 'Secret' Talks Allegations

In a noteworthy move, 37 Democratic legislators have called on the U.S. Trade Representative's office to push forward efforts to modify investment protections within U.S. trade pacts. This request aims at significantly scaling back or entirely removing investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) provisions, which they assert allow multinational corporations undue leverage over sovereign governments.

The appeal comes as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce accuses the Biden administration of engaging in confidential discussions designed to re-evaluate investment chapters in trade agreements with key partners like Colombia, Mexico, and Canada. The Chamber seeks clarity through Freedom of Information Act requests, fearing potential adjustments that might undermine U.S. trade interests.

Despite allegations of secretive maneuvers, the USTR refutes such claims, highlighting its commitment to transparency. Meanwhile, opposition to ISDS provisions is not new, with former President Donald Trump also expressing reservations. The Democratic call aligns with these past efforts to curb these mechanisms' reach and effect on U.S. jobs and foreign investment dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024