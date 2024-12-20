Left Menu

Diplomatic Drama: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Leaves Argentine Compound

Fernando Martínez, one of six Venezuelan opposition members taking refuge in the Argentine diplomatic compound in Caracas, has left after nine months. Amid accusations against President Maduro's government, Martínez's exit raises questions about ongoing pressures faced by the opposition under constant surveillance.

Fernando Martínez, a member of Venezuela's political opposition, has reportedly left the Argentine diplomatic compound in Caracas after nine months of refuge. His departure was confirmed by sources close to the situation, speaking anonymously due to fear of reprisal.

Since last November, the sheltered group has faced alleged pressure, accusing President Nicolás Maduro's government of deploying intelligence agents and cutting off utilities outside the residence. The government, however, denies these claims.

Among those still seeking refuge are Maria Corina Machado's campaign manager and communications director, taking refuge since March after facing warrants from pro-government authorities. Martínez, once a minister in the 1990s, was part of opposition negotiations following Maduro's disputed 2018 reelection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

