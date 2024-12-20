FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Political Row Amid Parliament Scuffles

The filing of an FIR against Congress General Secretary Rahul Gandhi has been described as a diversionary tactic by KC Venugopal. He alleges the move aims to distract from Gandhi's protest against Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated in Parliament with scuffles breaking out during protests, leading to physical confrontations between opposition MPs and the BJP-led NDA members. Notably, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge claimed he was pushed, while two BJP members were injured.

Furthermore, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak expressed that she felt uncomfortable during the protests, alleging that Gandhi's actions were unbecoming. The situation has escalated into a political controversy with complaints filed against Gandhi, urging further investigations by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)