Parliament Chaos: BJP and Congress in Heated Clash

In a contentious day for Indian democracy, BJP MP CP Joshi condemned Congress protests in Parliament, describing them as a grave insult to democratic principles. His remarks came after Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar sparked a fracas among lawmakers, highlighting enduring tensions between the two political behemoths.

BJP MP K Sudhakar echoed these sentiments, labelling the scuffle a 'black day' for the nation. He critiqued Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conduct as 'unwarranted' and 'unparliamentary,' expressing deep disappointment over the breakdown of democratic decorum during the sessions.

The altercation culminated in physical injuries, with BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleging an injury sustained when another lawmaker was pushed onto him by Rahul Gandhi. This incident has amplified the political discord, with both parties filing formal complaints against each other, escalating the political row to a new high.

