Parliament Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over 'One Nation, One Election' and Ambedkar Remarks

In the aftermath of a dramatic parliamentary fracas, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die shortly after proceedings commenced on Friday, with the Rajya Sabha following suit until noon. The adjournments were fueled by heightened tensions and widespread protests across both Houses.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal successfully introduced a motion, which was approved amidst commotion, to refer two bills related to the 'One Nation, One Election' project to a Joint Committee comprising members from both Houses. Speaker Om Birla emphasized the collective responsibility of maintaining Parliament's dignity.

Outside the parliament, protests took a parallel course as BJP MPs demonstrated against Congress for alleged insults to Babasaheb Ambedkar, while INDIA Bloc representatives led by Rahul Gandhi demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over perceived disrespectful remarks about Ambedkar. The protests escalated to accusations of physical altercations, resulting in BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)