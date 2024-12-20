Left Menu

Parliament Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over 'One Nation, One Election' and Ambedkar Remarks

A day after fierce scuffles in Parliament, both Houses faced adjournments amidst protests and motions. Focus centered on proposed 'One Nation, One Election' bills and controversial remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah on Ambedkar, sparking demands for apologies and accountability from Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:42 IST
Parliament Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over 'One Nation, One Election' and Ambedkar Remarks
Congress MP K Suresh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a dramatic parliamentary fracas, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die shortly after proceedings commenced on Friday, with the Rajya Sabha following suit until noon. The adjournments were fueled by heightened tensions and widespread protests across both Houses.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal successfully introduced a motion, which was approved amidst commotion, to refer two bills related to the 'One Nation, One Election' project to a Joint Committee comprising members from both Houses. Speaker Om Birla emphasized the collective responsibility of maintaining Parliament's dignity.

Outside the parliament, protests took a parallel course as BJP MPs demonstrated against Congress for alleged insults to Babasaheb Ambedkar, while INDIA Bloc representatives led by Rahul Gandhi demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over perceived disrespectful remarks about Ambedkar. The protests escalated to accusations of physical altercations, resulting in BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024