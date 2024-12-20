Political Storm: FIR Filed Against BJP's CT Ravi Sparks Controversy

In a significant development, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi, following allegations of misconduct. Speaking to the press, Parameshwara stated, "An FIR has been filed against him after a complaint. CT Ravi will be presented in court today."

The controversy intensified after Parameshwara revealed that the incident stemmed from Ravi's alleged derogatory comments, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a drug addict. He emphasized the inappropriateness of such language, especially by a senior politician. "It's wrong," Parameshwara insisted, "No senior politician should use such words, particularly against a minister."

The row escalated following allegations from state Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. She claimed CT Ravi used "obscene language" after a confrontation. Meanwhile, Ravi's legal representative, MB Jiragi, argued that Ravi's arrest under sections 75 and 79 of the Bangalore Municipal Corporation Act lacked formal acknowledgment. Jiragi criticized the police for not presenting Ravi before a magistrate within the required timeframe, raising legal concerns.

