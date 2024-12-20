Kerala's Silence on Shah's Remarks: A Political Quandary

In a startling move, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has criticized Kerala's ruling CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their silence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged disrespect towards B R Ambedkar during a recent parliamentary session.

Kuzhalnadan noted that while leaders like M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu have spoken out, there remains a conspicuous absence of response from both Vijayan and CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan. He expressed concern that the 'vigour' shown in defending the Chief Minister's daughter, Veena T., is lacking when it comes to matters involving Ambedkar.

The MLA suggested that active central agency investigations into Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter may be influencing this silence, which he believes weakens the party's political standing. The opposition's protests have escalated, demanding Shah's resignation.

