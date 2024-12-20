Left Menu

Kerala's Silence on Shah's Remarks: A Political Quandary

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan criticizes Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged slight against B R Ambedkar. Other non-BJP state leaders, including Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin, have condemned Shah's remarks, sparking protests across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:47 IST
Kerala's Silence on Shah's Remarks: A Political Quandary
Mathew Kuzhalnadan
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling move, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has criticized Kerala's ruling CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their silence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged disrespect towards B R Ambedkar during a recent parliamentary session.

Kuzhalnadan noted that while leaders like M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu have spoken out, there remains a conspicuous absence of response from both Vijayan and CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan. He expressed concern that the 'vigour' shown in defending the Chief Minister's daughter, Veena T., is lacking when it comes to matters involving Ambedkar.

The MLA suggested that active central agency investigations into Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter may be influencing this silence, which he believes weakens the party's political standing. The opposition's protests have escalated, demanding Shah's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024