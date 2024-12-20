Karnataka's Political Turmoil: Arrest and Allegations Shake Legislative Council
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of endorsing derogatory language against women following the arrest of BJP MLC CT Ravi. Ravi was detained after allegations from Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, sparking protests. The incident has intensified political tensions, highlighting accusations and counter-complaints between parties.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with condoning derogatory language towards women. Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's stance, questioning why BJP MLC CT Ravi was arrested if the accusations of using vulgar language were unfounded. He emphasized the seriousness of such offenses against women and speculated about Ravi's transfer to Khanapura to prevent potential public unrest.
The comments came amidst protests by Karnataka BJP members at Bengaluru's Freedom Park against Ravi's arrest. The arrest followed a complaint filed by Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar accusing Ravi of disparaging remarks during the legislative session, escalating the political conflict.
Lakshmi Hebbalkar expressed her anguish over the incident, recounting how Ravi labeled Rahul Gandhi a 'drug addict' which prompted her retort. Meanwhile, Ravi lodged a counter-complaint at Khanapura police station, accusing Congress figures of an assassination attempt and voicing concerns about his treatment by police.
