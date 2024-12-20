Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Turmoil: Arrest and Allegations Shake Legislative Council

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of endorsing derogatory language against women following the arrest of BJP MLC CT Ravi. Ravi was detained after allegations from Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, sparking protests. The incident has intensified political tensions, highlighting accusations and counter-complaints between parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:13 IST
Karnataka's Political Turmoil: Arrest and Allegations Shake Legislative Council
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with condoning derogatory language towards women. Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's stance, questioning why BJP MLC CT Ravi was arrested if the accusations of using vulgar language were unfounded. He emphasized the seriousness of such offenses against women and speculated about Ravi's transfer to Khanapura to prevent potential public unrest.

The comments came amidst protests by Karnataka BJP members at Bengaluru's Freedom Park against Ravi's arrest. The arrest followed a complaint filed by Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar accusing Ravi of disparaging remarks during the legislative session, escalating the political conflict.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar expressed her anguish over the incident, recounting how Ravi labeled Rahul Gandhi a 'drug addict' which prompted her retort. Meanwhile, Ravi lodged a counter-complaint at Khanapura police station, accusing Congress figures of an assassination attempt and voicing concerns about his treatment by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024