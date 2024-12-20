Left Menu

RFU Leadership Shake-Up Amid Bonus Scandal

Rugby Football Union Chairman Tom Ilube resigns amid controversy over hefty executive bonuses, including 1.1 million pounds to CEO Bill Sweeney, despite a record loss. An independent review has been launched following public backlash, with a special meeting slated to address the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:27 IST
Amid growing controversy, Rugby Football Union's board chairman Tom Ilube announced his resignation following the revelation of large bonuses paid to executives despite the organization reporting a substantial operating loss.

The bonuses, including 1.1 million pounds to CEO Bill Sweeney, prompted the RFU Council to initiate a thorough review. This payout, part of a long-term reward scheme for executives, faced backlash as the RFU recorded a 37.9 million pound deficit and laid off over 40 employees.

Ilube expressed that the scandal had become a distraction, although he will oversee the transition to a new chair. Meanwhile, pressure mounts as almost 200 member clubs demand a special general meeting to address the situation, with a date set for February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

