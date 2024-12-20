RFU Leadership Shake-Up Amid Bonus Scandal
Rugby Football Union Chairman Tom Ilube resigns amid controversy over hefty executive bonuses, including 1.1 million pounds to CEO Bill Sweeney, despite a record loss. An independent review has been launched following public backlash, with a special meeting slated to address the allegations.
Amid growing controversy, Rugby Football Union's board chairman Tom Ilube announced his resignation following the revelation of large bonuses paid to executives despite the organization reporting a substantial operating loss.
The bonuses, including 1.1 million pounds to CEO Bill Sweeney, prompted the RFU Council to initiate a thorough review. This payout, part of a long-term reward scheme for executives, faced backlash as the RFU recorded a 37.9 million pound deficit and laid off over 40 employees.
Ilube expressed that the scandal had become a distraction, although he will oversee the transition to a new chair. Meanwhile, pressure mounts as almost 200 member clubs demand a special general meeting to address the situation, with a date set for February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
