Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Misbehavior

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misbehaving with MP S Phangnon Konyak. The incident has drawn ire from NDA MPs, who demand action against Gandhi. Konyak reported feeling uncomfortable after Gandhi reportedly shouted during a protest outside Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:45 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misbehaving with Rajya Sabha member S Phangnon Konyak. Khandu described Gandhi's behavior as 'unacceptable'.

Konyak, a BJP MP from Nagaland, accused Gandhi of coming into her 'close proximity' and shouting at her during a protest outside Parliament's Makar Dwar, leading to her feeling 'extremely uncomfortable'.

Numerous NDA MPs have expressed their disapproval of Gandhi's actions and are calling for disciplinary measures against him.

