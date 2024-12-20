Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Misbehavior
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misbehaving with MP S Phangnon Konyak. The incident has drawn ire from NDA MPs, who demand action against Gandhi. Konyak reported feeling uncomfortable after Gandhi reportedly shouted during a protest outside Parliament.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misbehaving with Rajya Sabha member S Phangnon Konyak. Khandu described Gandhi's behavior as 'unacceptable'.
Konyak, a BJP MP from Nagaland, accused Gandhi of coming into her 'close proximity' and shouting at her during a protest outside Parliament's Makar Dwar, leading to her feeling 'extremely uncomfortable'.
Numerous NDA MPs have expressed their disapproval of Gandhi's actions and are calling for disciplinary measures against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
