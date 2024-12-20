Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Misbehavior

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misbehaving with Rajya Sabha member S Phangnon Konyak. Khandu described Gandhi's behavior as 'unacceptable'.

Konyak, a BJP MP from Nagaland, accused Gandhi of coming into her 'close proximity' and shouting at her during a protest outside Parliament's Makar Dwar, leading to her feeling 'extremely uncomfortable'.

Numerous NDA MPs have expressed their disapproval of Gandhi's actions and are calling for disciplinary measures against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)