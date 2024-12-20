Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress to Appoint New State Chief Amid Leadership Shuffle

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has requested to be relieved from his position, as the party plans to appoint a new state chief. Patole mentioned that the decision would be made shortly by the central leadership. Patole has served for four years and emphasized a peaceful transition amidst recent electoral defeats.

In a significant organizational shift, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole announced his intention to step down from his role, prompting the party to expedite the appointment of a new state unit chief.

Speaking at the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur during the Winter Session, Patole confirmed that the decision rests with the Congress central leadership. Patole, who has held the post for four years, stressed the need for a fresh leadership perspective.

This announcement follows the Congress's heavy electoral losses in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, where the Mahayuti alliance secured 230 of the 288 seats, leaving the Congress with only 16. The decision to re-evaluate leadership roles aims to revitalise the party's strategy in the state.

