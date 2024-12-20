Venezuelan Opposition Advisor Surrenders

Fernando Martinez Mottola, a Venezuelan opposition advisor, has surrendered to the attorney general's office in Caracas. He is one of six opposition staffers who sought refuge at the Argentine diplomatic residence.

The staffers remained there since arrest warrants were issued in March, part of an alleged government crackdown ahead of a disputed election both President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition claim to have won.

The opposition argues that the attorney general's office is being used as a political tool by the Maduro administration to suppress dissent.

