Upholding Marathi Pride: Maharashtrian Politics in Spotlight

In the wake of a political unrest over an attack on a Marathi family in Kalyan, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reaffirmed that any insult to Marathi people would not be accepted.

He informed the media that actions have been taken against those responsible, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressing the matter extensively in the legislative council.

The Shiv Sena president vowed to protect Marathi pride and cited Bal Thackeray's foundational mission to uphold Marathi rights, adding that the party stands united despite internal disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)