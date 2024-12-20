Left Menu

Upholding Marathi Pride: Maharashtrian Politics in Spotlight

Amid political tensions in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized that insulting Marathi people will not be tolerated. Following an assault on a Marathi family, actions have been taken against the accused. Shinde reassured that Marathi pride will be safeguarded, and unity within Shiv Sena remains strong despite internal disagreements.

Updated: 20-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:25 IST
In the wake of a political unrest over an attack on a Marathi family in Kalyan, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reaffirmed that any insult to Marathi people would not be accepted.

He informed the media that actions have been taken against those responsible, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressing the matter extensively in the legislative council.

The Shiv Sena president vowed to protect Marathi pride and cited Bal Thackeray's foundational mission to uphold Marathi rights, adding that the party stands united despite internal disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

