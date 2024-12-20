Left Menu

Tensions Flare Between Rahul Gandhi and NDA Amid Growing Political Isolation

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi blamed Rahul Gandhi for the isolation of the Congress Party from opposition members. Following tensions and an alleged scuffle in Parliament, BJP filed a complaint against Gandhi, sparking political discord. Leaders from Mamata Banerjee to Sharad Pawar are reportedly distancing themselves from the Congress.

Updated: 20-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:35 IST
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of isolating the party within the opposition camp, citing distancing by leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar. The remarks come at a critical time as discord grows within the political landscape.

Amidst political tension, the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi after the BJP filed a complaint alleging physical assault and incitement on parliamentary grounds. The complaint follows a confrontation over alleged insults to B R Ambedkar.

In retaliation, Congress accused BJP MPs of manhandling its chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, and their leader, Rahul Gandhi. Both parties have lodged complaints with the police, escalating the ongoing political friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

