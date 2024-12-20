Left Menu

Political Tensions and Policy Promises: Dhami's Assertive Stance

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized the Congress for a Parliament scuffle, attributing it to their electoral failures. He announced development projects and a crackdown on illegal madrasas. Dhami confirmed plans to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand starting January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:34 IST
In a sharp critique, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accused the Congress of resorting to 'cheap politics' following a scuffle in the Parliament premises, linking it to the party's recent electoral losses.

Dhami disapproved of Congress leaders' actions during the scuffle, which allegedly involved Rahul Gandhi and BJP MPs, emphasizing that the public eyewash would backfire.

On a governance note, Dhami highlighted his commitment to developmental initiatives, announcing projects worth over Rs 54 crore, while also launching a verification drive targeting illegal activities in madrasas. He reaffirmed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code by January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

