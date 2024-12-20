Patole Demands Clarity on Urban Naxal Claims in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reveal the names of organizations labeled as 'urban Naxal' for their participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Patole's demand follows Fadnavis's statements in the assembly regarding the involvement of these groups in the political march headed by Rahul Gandhi.

The chief minister had previously asserted that 40 out of the 180 organizations involved had been identified as frontal groups during the previous Congress and NCP regimes in the state and at the central level when the UPA was in power. These same groups had reportedly canvassed for the Maha Vikas Aghadi during the recent state assembly elections.

In his communication to Fadnavis, Patole emphasized that many social organizations in Maharashtra are committed to aiding the underprivileged and ordinary citizens. He stressed that labeling such organizations as urban Naxals is inappropriate and urged the chief minister to provide the list of these entities and their leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)