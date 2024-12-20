Left Menu

Patole Demands Clarity on Urban Naxal Claims in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to disclose the list of 'urban Naxal' organizations allegedly involved in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This comes after Fadnavis claimed that several such groups participated in the event, prompting discussions on their roles and motivations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:08 IST
Patole Demands Clarity on Urban Naxal Claims in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Nana Patole
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reveal the names of organizations labeled as 'urban Naxal' for their participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Patole's demand follows Fadnavis's statements in the assembly regarding the involvement of these groups in the political march headed by Rahul Gandhi.

The chief minister had previously asserted that 40 out of the 180 organizations involved had been identified as frontal groups during the previous Congress and NCP regimes in the state and at the central level when the UPA was in power. These same groups had reportedly canvassed for the Maha Vikas Aghadi during the recent state assembly elections.

In his communication to Fadnavis, Patole emphasized that many social organizations in Maharashtra are committed to aiding the underprivileged and ordinary citizens. He stressed that labeling such organizations as urban Naxals is inappropriate and urged the chief minister to provide the list of these entities and their leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024