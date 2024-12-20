Rahul Gandhi Reaches Out to Grieving Family
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to Deepak Pandey, father of deceased party worker Prabhat Pandey, during a call. Prabhat Pandey died during a protest in Lucknow. Gandhi assured Congress support to the bereaved family. Further visits from Congress leaders to the family are planned.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a personal approach in extending condolences to the family of party worker Prabhat Pandey, who tragically passed away during a protest in Lucknow.
The call to the deceased's father, Deepak Pandey, lasted over three minutes, during which Gandhi assured him of Congress' unwavering support in this moment of grief.
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai mentioned that Gandhi plans to visit the family, with possible visits from other party leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the works.
