Rahul Gandhi Reaches Out to Grieving Family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to Deepak Pandey, father of deceased party worker Prabhat Pandey, during a call. Prabhat Pandey died during a protest in Lucknow. Gandhi assured Congress support to the bereaved family. Further visits from Congress leaders to the family are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:50 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a personal approach in extending condolences to the family of party worker Prabhat Pandey, who tragically passed away during a protest in Lucknow.

The call to the deceased's father, Deepak Pandey, lasted over three minutes, during which Gandhi assured him of Congress' unwavering support in this moment of grief.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai mentioned that Gandhi plans to visit the family, with possible visits from other party leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the works.

(With inputs from agencies.)

