Rahul Gandhi Reaches Out to Grieving Family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a personal approach in extending condolences to the family of party worker Prabhat Pandey, who tragically passed away during a protest in Lucknow.

The call to the deceased's father, Deepak Pandey, lasted over three minutes, during which Gandhi assured him of Congress' unwavering support in this moment of grief.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai mentioned that Gandhi plans to visit the family, with possible visits from other party leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the works.

(With inputs from agencies.)