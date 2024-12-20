Jaya Bachchan Accuses BJP MPs of 'Drama' Amidst Parliamentary Tensions

In a sharp escalation of political tensions, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan accused BJP MPs of theatrical antics while hospitalized, describing them as high-caliber performers surpassing her acting career's experiences.

These remarks stem from an incident in Parliament where opposition leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly caused discomfort to BJP MP Konyak, prompting heated exchanges between the NDA and the opposition bloc.

Responding to Jaya Bachchan's statements, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the SP and its alliances for undermining the dignity of tribal women, emphasizing Bachchan's inconsistent stance on women's issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)