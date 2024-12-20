Jaya Bachchan Accuses BJP MPs of 'Drama' Amidst Parliamentary Tensions
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan criticized BJP MPs, accusing them of dramatic performances during a hospital stay. This follows a heated encounter in Parliament with opposition claims of Rahul Gandhi creating discomfort for a BJP MP. BJP accused Bachchan of disrespecting tribal women's grievances.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp escalation of political tensions, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan accused BJP MPs of theatrical antics while hospitalized, describing them as high-caliber performers surpassing her acting career's experiences.
These remarks stem from an incident in Parliament where opposition leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly caused discomfort to BJP MP Konyak, prompting heated exchanges between the NDA and the opposition bloc.
Responding to Jaya Bachchan's statements, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the SP and its alliances for undermining the dignity of tribal women, emphasizing Bachchan's inconsistent stance on women's issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Smart City Project Controversy: Accusations Fly Over TECOM's Exit
Parliament Chaos: Accusations, Protests, and Disruptions
Controversies Flare as Political Leaders Exchange Accusations Over Ideological Influences
Political Tumult: SP Withdraws from MVA, Accusations of BJP Allegiances Fly
Haiti's Tragedy: Elderly Massacred In Witchcraft Accusations