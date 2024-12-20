Left Menu

Delhi Police Probes Parliament Scuffle Involving Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Police's Crime Branch is investigating a scuffle on Parliament premises involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following injuries to two BJP MPs. An FIR filed against Gandhi cites various charges. Meanwhile, inquiries into a counter-complaint by Congress accusing BJP MPs of misconduct are also underway.

Updated: 20-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:25 IST
Delhi Police Probes Parliament Scuffle Involving Rahul Gandhi
case
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has taken over the investigation of a high-profile scuffle involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Parliament premises. The incident, which resulted in injuries to two BJP MPs, has led to a registered First Information Report (FIR) citing several serious charges against Gandhi.

The legal accusations include voluntary causing hurt and use of criminal force, among other charges. Police authorities are likely to record statements from the injured BJP MPs, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, and may call Gandhi for questioning regarding the incident.

In a parallel development, police are considering a counter-complaint filed by the Congress, claiming BJP MPs misbehaved with party leader Mallikarjun Kharge. As investigations continue, authorities plan to review CCTV footage and seek any available media coverage of the contentious altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

