Protests Ignite Against Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

In a fervent show of dissent, Congress activists in West Bengal staged a protest rally on Friday in response to controversial remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Marching from College Square to M G Road Crossing, the protesters called for Shah's immediate resignation and apology, symbolically burning an effigy to dramatize their point about what they perceive as a defunct government under the BJP.

The protest, led by WBPCC president Subhaankar Sarkar, accused the BJP of harboring anti-Dalit sentiments and infringing on constitutional values, and vowed to continue protests against both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with plans to file police complaints across the state.

