Left Menu

Protests Ignite Against Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

Congress activists in West Bengal protested against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments about Babasaheb Ambedkar. They demanded his resignation and apology, burnt an effigy representing the government's demise, and criticized the BJP's alleged anti-Dalit stance. Protests will continue against Shah and Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:32 IST
Protests Ignite Against Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent show of dissent, Congress activists in West Bengal staged a protest rally on Friday in response to controversial remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Marching from College Square to M G Road Crossing, the protesters called for Shah's immediate resignation and apology, symbolically burning an effigy to dramatize their point about what they perceive as a defunct government under the BJP.

The protest, led by WBPCC president Subhaankar Sarkar, accused the BJP of harboring anti-Dalit sentiments and infringing on constitutional values, and vowed to continue protests against both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with plans to file police complaints across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024