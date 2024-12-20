Biden's Final Foreign and Domestic Sprint: A Race Against Time

As his time in the White House nears its end, President Joe Biden is diligently working to cement his policy legacies, both at home and abroad. Among his top priorities are securing a ceasefire in Gaza and increasing aid to Ukraine.

Biden's administration is navigating a complex landscape, balancing international diplomacy with urgent domestic issues. A ceasefire in Gaza's protracted conflict could occur in days, while ongoing support for Ukraine's defense against Russia remains critical.

Domestically, Biden aims to pass essential legislative measures and solidify economic initiatives. His focus includes student debt forgiveness and semiconductor chip production funding, as he confronts the impending leadership of President-elect Donald Trump.

