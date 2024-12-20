Left Menu

Assam Congress Leaders Detained Amid Tensions Over Memorial Event

Top Assam Congress leaders, including state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, were detained while en route to a memorial for a deceased party worker. Despite police measures to thwart unrest, the Congress denied any planned agitations. Leaders were released later, amid claims of preventive police detention.

Several top Congress leaders in Assam, including state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, were detained by police on Friday while heading to a memorial event for Mridul Islam, a party worker who passed away recently. The leaders, as well as the national youth wing chief, Uday Bhanu Chib, were released later in the evening.

Police justified the detentions as a preventive measure against potential unrest, although Congress leaders maintained there were no protest plans. The party had scheduled an all-faith prayer meeting to honor Islam, postponing other planned protests due to his death.

Despite the detentions intending to thwart demonstrations, party members assembled and staged protests against the authorities, accusing them of suppressing democratic expressions. The detained individuals were eventually let go on PR bonds, restoring a temporary calm in the state's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

