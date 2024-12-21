Left Menu

Switzerland-EU Forge Historic Trade Accord

Switzerland and the EU have reached a landmark trade agreement, addressing Swiss immigration concerns and setting the stage for a detailed approval process. This deal, covering various sectors, strengthens trade ties and provides legal stability, with potential opposition from within Switzerland expected.

Updated: 21-12-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:14 IST
Switzerland and the European Union unveiled a landmark trade deal on Friday, designed to modernize their economic relationship while easing Swiss concerns over immigration. The deal, which touches on sectors such as electricity, state aid, and transport, offers significant legal certainty for Swiss businesses heavily reliant on the EU market.

The agreement marks progress from a previously failed attempt in 2021 and is seen as a strategic necessity amid global geopolitical challenges. Announced by Swiss President Viola Amherd and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference, the deal promises to enhance Switzerland's contributions to the EU over the coming years.

While the deal is poised to benefit Switzerland in areas such as research, health, and air freight, it faces potential hurdles, including parliamentary approvals and a public referendum, driven by concerns over immigration and labor laws.

