Left Menu

Cubans Rally Against U.S. Sanctions Amid Political Transition

Tens of thousands of Cubans marched in Havana to protest U.S. sanctions as the Biden administration's term ends, worried about stricter measures under Trump. Led by Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel, protesters criticized Biden for maintaining Trump's policies and demanded an end to the economic blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 04:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 04:26 IST
Cubans Rally Against U.S. Sanctions Amid Political Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of Cubans took to the streets of Havana on Friday to protest against U.S. sanctions, with fears mounting over the possibility of harsher policies under incoming President Donald Trump. The protest, held in front of the U.S. embassy, was led by Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who also leads the Communist Party.

Chants of "down with the blockade" filled the air as marchers signaled their defiance against longstanding sanctions. Diaz-Canel criticized President Joe Biden's administration for failing to reverse measures imposed by Trump, urging a reversal of Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, which impedes financial transactions.

The demonstration marks the first organized protest in over a decade at the U.S. embassy in Havana, reflecting Cuba's increasingly confrontational stance as it braces for Trump's presidency. Cuban officials blame U.S. sanctions for the country's economic hardships, including power outages and shortages of essential commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024