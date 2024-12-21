Cubans Rally Against U.S. Sanctions Amid Political Transition

Tens of thousands of Cubans took to the streets of Havana on Friday to protest against U.S. sanctions, with fears mounting over the possibility of harsher policies under incoming President Donald Trump. The protest, held in front of the U.S. embassy, was led by Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who also leads the Communist Party.

Chants of "down with the blockade" filled the air as marchers signaled their defiance against longstanding sanctions. Diaz-Canel criticized President Joe Biden's administration for failing to reverse measures imposed by Trump, urging a reversal of Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, which impedes financial transactions.

The demonstration marks the first organized protest in over a decade at the U.S. embassy in Havana, reflecting Cuba's increasingly confrontational stance as it braces for Trump's presidency. Cuban officials blame U.S. sanctions for the country's economic hardships, including power outages and shortages of essential commodities.

