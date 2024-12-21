Left Menu

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

The U.S. Department of State has announced visa restrictions on individuals linked to the South Sudan conflict, citing leadership failures. These include misuse of resources, corruption, and human rights violations. The goal is to pressure South Sudan's leaders to take corrective actions for peace and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 05:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 05:53 IST
The U.S. Department of State has taken a decisive step by imposing visa restrictions on individuals held responsible for the ongoing conflict in South Sudan, citing various failures by the nation's leadership.

In a statement released on Friday, the State Department highlighted the South Sudanese leaders' inability to channel the country's resources for the public good and their involvement in widespread corruption.

Additionally, the department criticized the leaders for failing to protect citizens from human rights abuses and neglecting their civil and political rights, further stating that these restrictions aim to stimulate improved governance and peace maintenance in South Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

