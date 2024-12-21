U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

The U.S. Department of State has taken a decisive step by imposing visa restrictions on individuals held responsible for the ongoing conflict in South Sudan, citing various failures by the nation's leadership.

In a statement released on Friday, the State Department highlighted the South Sudanese leaders' inability to channel the country's resources for the public good and their involvement in widespread corruption.

Additionally, the department criticized the leaders for failing to protect citizens from human rights abuses and neglecting their civil and political rights, further stating that these restrictions aim to stimulate improved governance and peace maintenance in South Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)