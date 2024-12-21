Congress Criticizes 'Frequent Flyer PM' Amidst Manipur Crisis
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Kuwait while ignoring the ongoing violence in Manipur. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the situation with a rhyming post, urging Modi to address unrest in the region, which has left over 220 dead since it began in May last year.
The Congress took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, accusing him of neglecting the violence-plagued state of Manipur while heading to Kuwait for a visit aimed at bolstering defense and trade ties.
In a blunt critique, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh voiced his discontent on platform X. He crafted a rhyming message highlighting Modi's pending visit to Manipur, underscoring how the 'Frequent Flyer PM' prioritizes overseas travel over grassroot issues.
The ethnic clashes in Manipur began on May 3 last year, prompted by a march protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The conflict has resulted in over 220 fatalities involving Meitei, Kuki, and security personnel.
