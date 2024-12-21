Congress Criticizes 'Frequent Flyer PM' Amidst Manipur Crisis

The Congress took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, accusing him of neglecting the violence-plagued state of Manipur while heading to Kuwait for a visit aimed at bolstering defense and trade ties.

In a blunt critique, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh voiced his discontent on platform X. He crafted a rhyming message highlighting Modi's pending visit to Manipur, underscoring how the 'Frequent Flyer PM' prioritizes overseas travel over grassroot issues.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur began on May 3 last year, prompted by a march protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The conflict has resulted in over 220 fatalities involving Meitei, Kuki, and security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)