Left Menu

Congress Criticizes 'Frequent Flyer PM' Amidst Manipur Crisis

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Kuwait while ignoring the ongoing violence in Manipur. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the situation with a rhyming post, urging Modi to address unrest in the region, which has left over 220 dead since it began in May last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 10:20 IST
Congress Criticizes 'Frequent Flyer PM' Amidst Manipur Crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, accusing him of neglecting the violence-plagued state of Manipur while heading to Kuwait for a visit aimed at bolstering defense and trade ties.

In a blunt critique, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh voiced his discontent on platform X. He crafted a rhyming message highlighting Modi's pending visit to Manipur, underscoring how the 'Frequent Flyer PM' prioritizes overseas travel over grassroot issues.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur began on May 3 last year, prompted by a march protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The conflict has resulted in over 220 fatalities involving Meitei, Kuki, and security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024