Farewell to a Statesman: Om Prakash Chautala's Legacy

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala's body was placed at the family's Teja Khera farmhouse in Sirsa on Saturday for public homage, an INLD leader confirmed.

A state funeral, scheduled for 3 PM in Teja Khera village, will see attendance from political dignitaries including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Following his death at 89 in Gurugram, the Haryana government declared a three-day state mourning and a public holiday on Saturday, allowing many to pay tributes to the former leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)