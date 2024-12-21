Left Menu

Farewell to a Statesman: Om Prakash Chautala's Legacy

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala passed away at 89, with his body kept at Teja Khera for public homage. Political dignitaries and family gathered for his funeral, scheduled at 3 PM. The state observes a three-day mourning period honoring Chautala's significant political contributions.

Updated: 21-12-2024 11:29 IST
Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala's body was placed at the family's Teja Khera farmhouse in Sirsa on Saturday for public homage, an INLD leader confirmed.

A state funeral, scheduled for 3 PM in Teja Khera village, will see attendance from political dignitaries including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Following his death at 89 in Gurugram, the Haryana government declared a three-day state mourning and a public holiday on Saturday, allowing many to pay tributes to the former leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

