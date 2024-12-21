Escalating Tensions: Rocket Fire in Tel Aviv Amidst Israeli-Houthi Conflict
Sixteen people sustained injuries from shattered glass after a rocket from Yemen struck near Tel Aviv. The attack followed Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, in response to Houthi missile attacks during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Ongoing tensions risk further escalation and threaten UN peace efforts in the region.
Overnight, a rocket fired from Yemen hit an area of Tel Aviv, wounding 16 individuals with shattered glass injuries, according to the Israeli military.
An additional 14 people suffered minor injuries while seeking shelter as air raid sirens were triggered just before the rocket impact on Saturday.
This attack took place shortly after Israeli airstrikes targeted the Houthi-held regions of Sanaa and Hodeida in Yemen, actions that followed a Houthi missile attack on an Israeli school. More than 200 missiles and drones have been launched by the Iran-backed Houthis amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas.
United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported considerable damage to vital Red Sea ports from Israeli strikes, significantly affecting port capacity necessary for Yemen's food supply amid its long-standing civil war.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concerns over potential further regional escalation, which compromises UN-led mediation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
