Constitutional Crisis Looms: Manipur's Winter Session Delayed

Senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh has accused the Manipur government of violating constitutional provisions by failing to conduct the winter session of the state assembly. The opposition party has submitted memorandums to the governor, Speaker, and chief minister, urging compliance with the constitutional requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh accused the Manipur government on Saturday of contravening the Constitution by not conducting the state's winter assembly session.

Speaking at Congress Bhawan, Singh highlighted that the Constitution mandates three assembly sessions annually: budget, autumn, and winter. Yet, with the year drawing to a close, Manipur's winter session remains unscheduled, raising concerns. Singh confirmed that memorandums have been sent to the governor, the Speaker, and the chief minister to address this oversight.

Singh emphasized the issue stems from the failure of democratic institutions to operate effectively. He asserted that the opposition will not remain silent if the government continues to neglect its duties and responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

