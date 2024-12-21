US Domestic Affairs: Government Shutdown, Defense Support, and Political Turbulence
The current U.S. domestic affairs include potential disruptions in the travel industry due to government shutdowns, defense support for Taiwan approved by President Biden, alterations in Social Security, threats of tariffs from Trump, and shifts in the federal judiciary and House speakership.
The U.S. travel sector is bracing for potential losses of $1 billion weekly and holiday disruptions if the government experiences a partial shutdown. The U.S. Travel Association warns of public intolerance to such disruptions.
Meanwhile, President Biden approved $571 million in defense support for Taiwan, despite ongoing tensions with Beijing. This move includes a potential $265 million military equipment sale.
Congress passed a measure altering Social Security retirements, despite fiscal concerns, while President-elect Trump threatens tariffs on EU imports over oil and gas deals. The Senate avoided a government shutdown by passing funding legislation swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
