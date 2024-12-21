US Domestic Affairs: Government Shutdown, Defense Support, and Political Turbulence

The U.S. travel sector is bracing for potential losses of $1 billion weekly and holiday disruptions if the government experiences a partial shutdown. The U.S. Travel Association warns of public intolerance to such disruptions.

Meanwhile, President Biden approved $571 million in defense support for Taiwan, despite ongoing tensions with Beijing. This move includes a potential $265 million military equipment sale.

Congress passed a measure altering Social Security retirements, despite fiscal concerns, while President-elect Trump threatens tariffs on EU imports over oil and gas deals. The Senate avoided a government shutdown by passing funding legislation swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)