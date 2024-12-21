Youth Congress Faces Off with Police Over Leader's Detention

Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress clashed with police in a heated protest following the detention of their national leader, Uday Bhanu Chib, by Assam authorities. The confrontation, occurring on Saturday, saw demonstrators challenging local enforcement actions and demanding justice for a fellow party worker's death.

According to officials, Chib was placed under 'preventive detention' by Assam Police on Friday, preceding a planned protest regarding the recent demise of party worker Mridul Islam. The protestors, carrying images of Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, vocally opposed his administration and the BJP while setting his effigy ablaze.

Youth Congress leaders condemned the detention as excessive use of force, asserting that members confined in Assam were monitored under heavy security. The protest in Guwahati sought justice for Islam, who was killed during a demonstration by the Assam Congress earlier in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)