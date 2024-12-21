Honoring Hero Lance Daffadar Ishwar Talia: A Solemn Farewell

Lance Daffadar Ishwar Talia was laid to rest with full military honors in his hometown of Badaguda, Odisha, after a tragic passing during a military exercise in Rajasthan.

The 32-year-old soldier, serving in the Indian Army's 46 Armored Regiment, was critically injured during a training drill when a bomb exploded inside a tank. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

Family, friends, and hundreds of villagers attended the ceremony to pay their respects. Ishwar leaves behind his parents, wife Basanti, and two young children, marking a profound loss to his family and community.

