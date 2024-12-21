Left Menu

Honoring Hero Lance Daffadar Ishwar Talia: A Solemn Farewell

Lance Daffadar Ishwar Talia, a soldier from Odisha, received full military honors during his last rites in Badaguda village after succumbing to injuries from a tank field firing exercise in Rajasthan. Hundreds gathered to pay respects to the 32-year-old, who left behind his family in mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lance Daffadar Ishwar Talia was laid to rest with full military honors in his hometown of Badaguda, Odisha, after a tragic passing during a military exercise in Rajasthan.

The 32-year-old soldier, serving in the Indian Army's 46 Armored Regiment, was critically injured during a training drill when a bomb exploded inside a tank. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

Family, friends, and hundreds of villagers attended the ceremony to pay their respects. Ishwar leaves behind his parents, wife Basanti, and two young children, marking a profound loss to his family and community.

