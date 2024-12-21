President Murmu Prorogues Parliamentary Sessions
President Droupadi Murmu prorogued both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha following the conclusion of their recent sessions. The Lok Sabha's Third Session and the Rajya Sabha's Two Hundred and Sixty Sixth Session ended in December 2024. The Budget Session is anticipated to start on January 31.
President Droupadi Murmu has officially prorogued both Houses of Parliament after the completion of their Winter Session. On December 21, 2024, the Lok Sabha's Third Session, which began on November 25, was declared prorogued, according to a statement from the Lok Sabha secretariat.
The Rajya Sabha, which held its Two Hundred and Sixty Sixth Session starting November 25 and adjourned sine die on December 20, was also prorogued by the President on December 21, as reported by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.
Attention now turns to the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to commence on January 31, 2025.
