Maharashtra's Power Trio: Portfolios Revealed
In Maharashtra's latest government reshuffle, Devendra Fadnavis retains the Home portfolio, Ajit Pawar takes charge of Finance, and Eknath Shinde is assigned Urban Development. These assignments indicate a strategic distribution of responsibilities among key political leaders, reflecting their influence and roles within the current administration.
- Country:
- India
In a significant government reshuffle in Maharashtra, the distribution of critical portfolios has been announced, spotlighting prominent political figures. Devendra Fadnavis, a key leader, continues his tenure overseeing the Home affairs of the state.
Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, whose involvement in financial strategy is well-regarded, assumes control of the Finance department. This move positions him strategically at the center of Maharashtra's economic decision-making processes.
Furthermore, Eknath Shinde, another influential leader, is appointed to manage Urban Development. This portfolio assignment is seen as crucial for Maharashtra's ongoing infrastructure and urbanization efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Neither is Eknath Shinde angry nor Shiv Sena..": Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare
RBI to allow small finance banks to extend credit lines through UPI
UPDATE 2-Norway's wealth fund can start selling Russian stocks, finance ministry says
Jharkhand CM Soren distributes portfolios to ministers, keeps Home
Soren distributes portfolios to ministers, keeps Home to himself