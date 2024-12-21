Left Menu

Maharashtra's Power Trio: Portfolios Revealed

In Maharashtra's latest government reshuffle, Devendra Fadnavis retains the Home portfolio, Ajit Pawar takes charge of Finance, and Eknath Shinde is assigned Urban Development. These assignments indicate a strategic distribution of responsibilities among key political leaders, reflecting their influence and roles within the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:13 IST
Maharashtra's Power Trio: Portfolios Revealed
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant government reshuffle in Maharashtra, the distribution of critical portfolios has been announced, spotlighting prominent political figures. Devendra Fadnavis, a key leader, continues his tenure overseeing the Home affairs of the state.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, whose involvement in financial strategy is well-regarded, assumes control of the Finance department. This move positions him strategically at the center of Maharashtra's economic decision-making processes.

Furthermore, Eknath Shinde, another influential leader, is appointed to manage Urban Development. This portfolio assignment is seen as crucial for Maharashtra's ongoing infrastructure and urbanization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024