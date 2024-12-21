Maharashtra's Power Trio: Portfolios Revealed

In a significant government reshuffle in Maharashtra, the distribution of critical portfolios has been announced, spotlighting prominent political figures. Devendra Fadnavis, a key leader, continues his tenure overseeing the Home affairs of the state.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, whose involvement in financial strategy is well-regarded, assumes control of the Finance department. This move positions him strategically at the center of Maharashtra's economic decision-making processes.

Furthermore, Eknath Shinde, another influential leader, is appointed to manage Urban Development. This portfolio assignment is seen as crucial for Maharashtra's ongoing infrastructure and urbanization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)