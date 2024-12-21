Left Menu

Statewide Uproar: SP Demands Resignation Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remark

The Samajwadi Party organized state-wide protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for making a controversial remark about Dr. BR Ambedkar. They demanded Shah's resignation and an apology, submitting memorandums to President Murmu. Various incidents of protest and police detention occurred, sparking widespread unrest across multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:50 IST
Statewide Uproar: SP Demands Resignation Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party (SP) initiated state-wide protests on Saturday, voicing strong opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments about Dr. BR Ambedkar in Parliament. The SP criticized Shah's remark as derogatory and demanded his resignation.

Lawmakers joined the movement, submitting memorandums to President Droupadi Murmu via district magistrates, urging Shah to apologize. In Lucknow, SP workers protested at the Collectorate, led by Mohanlalganj MP RK Chaudhary and district president Jaisingh Jayant.

Various protests erupted, including a silent demonstration by the Samajwadi Advocates' Association and student wing activities, like burning an effigy of Shah. Tensions flared in Pilibhit, resulting in police clashing with protesters, while similar rallies were reported across other districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024