Statewide Uproar: SP Demands Resignation Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remark

The Samajwadi Party (SP) initiated state-wide protests on Saturday, voicing strong opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments about Dr. BR Ambedkar in Parliament. The SP criticized Shah's remark as derogatory and demanded his resignation.

Lawmakers joined the movement, submitting memorandums to President Droupadi Murmu via district magistrates, urging Shah to apologize. In Lucknow, SP workers protested at the Collectorate, led by Mohanlalganj MP RK Chaudhary and district president Jaisingh Jayant.

Various protests erupted, including a silent demonstration by the Samajwadi Advocates' Association and student wing activities, like burning an effigy of Shah. Tensions flared in Pilibhit, resulting in police clashing with protesters, while similar rallies were reported across other districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)